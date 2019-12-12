Ontario man dies in crash days after home burns down

Jack Moon, 33, died in a car accident just days after he had lost his house to a fire. The car accident was part of a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 401 near Brockville.

He was the sole person to lose their life in Wednesday’s crash that came during a blizzard. He was identified by a family member and the OPP.

OPP told the Kingstonist that the collision happened near Brockville and was one of a total of 22 passenger vehicles damaged.

There have been a series of accidents along the highway between the Napanee and Brockville area. A separate thirty car pile-up happened near Napanee earlier this week. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

Moon leaves behind his three children as well as another child yet to be born with his partner Krystiannah Summers.

Global News had interviewed Moon after his home was destroyed by the fire that killed two pets and left him and his family homeless on Dec. 2.

Krystiannah’s sister, Aisha Summers started a GoFundMe page with hopes to raise money for the Moon family. The Kingston community was quick to rally behind the family with donations. The page also confirmed Moon’s death

Moon’s Facebook page revealed that he travelled to Ottawa on Wednesday to get a passport. It is presumed he was returning to Kingston when the accident occurred.

The OPP is advising everyone to drive with caution over the holidays.

