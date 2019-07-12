Ontario man to mother of victim: “I like kids” after he sexually assaults her son

An Ontario mother was walking down the sidewalk with her children when a man grabbed her son’s private parts.

According to CTV News, the Waterloo police have apprehended a 31-year-old man connected the sexual assault.

The boy’s mother had time to take a photo of the unknown assaulter and to confront him. He said in response to the mother’s protest, “I like kids.”

The incident occurred at 8 p.m. after a group of three men past the family. As one man was looking at her daughter, another managed to touch her son.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information in connection to this investigation,” said Bryan Larkin, Chief of Waterloo’s regional police.

“Incidents such as this are taken very seriously.”

The arrested man will be appearing in Ontario Court of Justice today. His charges include one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault.

The scene took place not far away from where another child, a four-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted late last week. The girl had to be taken to the hospital. Police continue to look at footage relevant to the investigation.