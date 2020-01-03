Ontario men fight in middle of street with hockey sticks

Two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening conditions after getting into a fight with each other featuring hockey sticks according to CTV News.

The incident took place in front of a Richmond Hill home near Crosby Ave. and Newkirk Drive shortly after 8 a.m.

FIGHT UPDATE – Two men are on their way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the fight with hockey sticks involved. One of them are under arrest. — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 3, 2020

The fight eventually moved out into the middle of the street according to York Regional Police. While in this case there were no life-threatening injuries, all Canadians know that hockey stick incidents are extremely dangerous:

One of the men involved has been arrested.