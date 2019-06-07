UPDATE: Woman did not throw cats onto highway

The Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) have identified a woman who was believed to have been throwing cats onto the Queen Elizabeth Parkway.
The original tweet from Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the O.P.P.’s Highway Safety Division, reported that cats were allegedly being thrown out of a “red four-door Toyota.”
Police located the suspect, and as it turned out, the kittens were sadly hiding in the engine compartment, and had fallen out of the moving vehicle once it got onto the highway.
On cooler nights, cats will climb up and hide inside of vehicles to keep warm.
Drivers are reminded to knock on the hood of their vehicles to scare away any furry friends, potentially hiding under a vehicle.