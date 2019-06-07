UPDATE: Woman did not throw cats onto highway

The Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) have identified a woman who was believed to have been throwing cats onto the Queen Elizabeth Parkway.

The original tweet from Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the O.P.P.’s Highway Safety Division, reported that cats were allegedly being thrown out of a “red four-door Toyota.”

Report of kittens being thrown from a vehicle on the #QEW

Several deceased kittens have been located.

Red 4 door Toyota? On #B???469 Driver – Female 40-50 years old wearing glasses, last seen #QEW Toronto bound exiting at Dorchester Rd #NiagaraFalls

Call #OPP at 905-356-1311 pic.twitter.com/uXQqxp2L5Q — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 7, 2019

Police located the suspect, and as it turned out, the kittens were sadly hiding in the engine compartment, and had fallen out of the moving vehicle once it got onto the highway.

Update: The Driver and vehicle have been located, it appears that the poor kittens were hiding in the engine compartment and fell out once the vehicle got onto the highway. — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 7, 2019

On cooler nights, cats will climb up and hide inside of vehicles to keep warm.

Drivers are reminded to knock on the hood of their vehicles to scare away any furry friends, potentially hiding under a vehicle.