Ontario to join B.C. in lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

The province of Ontario is ready to join forces with B.C. in a class action lawsuit against opioid makers and wholesalers.

The proposed class action will target over twelve manufacturers of pharmaceutical opioids with the aim of recovering the cost of health care related to the opioid addiction crisis.

CBC reports that “officials will release more details about Ontario’s plans to join the suit when the Progressive Conservative government introduces legislation on Monday.”

“The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs and helped trigger an overdose crisis that has killed thousands since OxyContin was introduced to the Canadian market in 1996,” according to the CBC.

Earlier in May, a $1.1 billion lawsuit representing opioid-addicted patients was launched against over twenty companies.

