Ontario train derailment leads to leaking crude oil

CN has made an announcement that approximately 30 cars are leaking crude oil after a train derailed Tuesday night, just west of Fort Frances, Ont.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries by CN so far although there is an ongoing investigation into what exactly happened.

OPP stated that there is no danger to public safety however they began to evacuate people from their homes with an 800-metre radius of the accident.

The incident is said to have taken place near Emo however provincial authorities and emergency responders didn’t arrive at the scene until early Wednesday morning. Police have closed down Highway 602 from both directions.

Mayor of Emo Township, Harold McQuaker, told CBC he was informed of the incident on Tuesday night, shortly after 9 p.m. “Contractors are on-site, CN is on site. Everybody is coordinated and doing a wonderful job and there’s no immediate danger or anything. Basically, everything is contained and we’re just dealing with it and moving forward,” he said.