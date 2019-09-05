Ontario woman dead after Hurricane Dorian annihilates Bahamas

Twenty-seven-year-old Alishia Sabrina Liolli of LaSalle, Ontario has been confirmed dead following the devastating storm still raging in the Bahamas.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified; but the dogs, chickens, husband & children are inside and everything is batted down the best we could!” Liolli wrote on Facebook just before the storm struck at its greatest intensity. “I love you all – please pray for our Bahamasland, especially our Abaco. We will keep everyone updated as best we can!”

According to Global News, Liolli leaves behind her husband and one young son.

“We’re told the son is 15 months of age,” Windsor West MP Brian Masse told Global News. “He’s with the father, which is good, and they’re currently residing in a shelter right now.

“The family has indicated an interest to bring home the child and the extended family, and that’s up for them to decide,” Masse added. “The community is doing a remarkable job of coming together to show that we’re all in this together.”

According to Liolli’s Facebook, she completed her bachelor’s in social work at Ryerson University before going to the Bahamas to pursue her desire to help autistic children.

“Alishia is one of those people that you regard as an angel,” said friend David LaDuca. “She was compassionate and loving, always reaching out to other people.”

Her peers at Ryerson have also characterized Liolli as a sort of mother figure, always willing to go the extra mile for others.

“Can’t believe this is real … a life taken too soon,” cousin Aislinn Liolli said in a Facebook post. “I lost my best friend, my confidante, my rock, my person. Alishia you were a ray of sunshine, always grateful, would give the shirt off your back to anyone. You made the world a better place.”