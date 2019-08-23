Ontario can expect hot weather into September

According to AccuWeather, Summer temperatures are expected to persist well into October, staving off the cold for just a little longer.

“Fall will get off to a late start around the Great Lakes and into Quebec as the main storm track allows for surges of late-summer season warmth and humidity,” AccuWeather Canadian Weather Expert Brett Anderson said.

Anderson continues by saying that this warmth will extend between parts of South-Western Ontario and stretch all the way to some Atlantic provinces.

Moreover, current weather predictions show that Winter could even be pushed back a few weeks, long enough to enjoy the sweater weather before donning your winter coats.

“This pattern may delay the annual first freeze by a week or two from southern Ontario to southern Quebec and the Maritimes, which would extend the growing season,” Anderson said.

He also added that the Prairies are expected to have an extended dry season, while areas around the Great Lakes are likely to be struck by the occasional thunderstorm as cold fronts meet warm fronts. On the plus side, this also means that farmers can expect an extended growing season and above average yields.