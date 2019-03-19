Opposition MPs rush out of Justice Committee after Liberals end SNC-Lavalin investigation

Opposition MPs stormed out of Tuesday’s Justice Committee meeting after Liberal MPs announced an end to the SNC-Lavalin investigation by tabling a new motion to combat hate crime.

In a letter released last night, the Liberals urged the committee chair, MP Anthony Housefather to end the investigation into alleged political interference by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The letter went on to say that “as committee members, we have achieved our objectives with respect to these meetings…we believe that all rules and laws were followed. Canadians now have the necessary information to arrive at a conclusion.”

During Tuesday morning’s committee meeting, journalists were handed a new topic for the day and the Liberals voted to end the SNC-Lavalin probe. Shortly after, opposition MPs stormed out of the room.

Conservatives were hoping to have Jody Wilson-Raybould appear a second time before the committee and give a follow-up testimony, but this request was blocked.

“We have had five weeks of testimony, we’ve heard from 10 witnesses… it’s time for the justice committee to do its work and get back to, return to the work of the justice committee,” said Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault.

Shortly after the meeting, opposition leader Andrew Scheer held a press conference to condemn the move.