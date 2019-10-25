Ottawa to be hit with flurries of snow tonight

Get ready for snow, Ottawa!

We hope you enjoyed the one week of Autumn gifted to Canadians by mother nature, because a brutish winter is on its way. Environment Canada’s forecasts are calling for a 30 percent chance of “rain, showers, or flurries,” with temperatures expected to hit the freezing mark.

The weather is expected to jump back above freezing quickly, though, as temperatures are expected to jump back up to 11 C, with periods of rain expected Saturday night.

For those driving, a reminder has also been announced that parts of Colonel By Drive will be closed on Saturday, as crews will be installing a skate rental trailer for the Rideau Canal skateway.

If you aren’t prepared for a cold winter, you better get ready.

The 203rd Famer’s Almanac says this Canadian winter is going to be cold. Bitterly cold, in fact.

The almanac predicts that the Rockies, all the way to the Maritimes will experience intense cold conditions, with areas from the Prairies to the Great Lakes being the coldest.

“We expect yet another wild ride this winter,” said Almanac editor Pete Geiger in a press release, “with extreme temperatures swings and some hefty snowfalls.”

As per usual, the coldest months will be January and February, with forecasts expected to once again drop to as low as -40 C.

It won’t be too cold to snow, though. The opposite, in fact.

The almanac suggests that the “snowbelt” around the Great Lakes will once again be hit with tonnes of snow.