Ottawa, western Quebec issued freezing rain warning

Get ready Ottawa and western Quebec, you’ll be receiving a lot more freezing rain today.

According to Environment Canada, a freezing rain warning has been issued across the Ottawa region and in western Quebec on Friday.

The agency expects light freezing drizzle to start in the morning, with the potential for freezing rain later in the day.

Highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots could become very slippery.

Environment Canada expects the warning to end by early afternoon when temperatures warm up above freezing.