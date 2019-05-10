Canadian News

Ottawa will punish Alberta with a higher carbon tax than Quebec: Montreal Economic Institute

A detailed research report by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) titled “The Cumulative Impact of Harmful Policies” indicates that if a federal carbon tax were to be implemented in Alberta, the province will end up paying 50 per cent more than Quebec.
A detailed research report by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) titled “The Cumulative Impact of Harmful Policies” indicates that if a federal carbon tax were to be implemented in Alberta, the province will end up paying 50 per cent more than Quebec.
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Montreal, QC
2 mins read

A detailed research report by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) titled “The Cumulative Impact of Harmful Policies” [PDF] indicates that if a federal carbon tax were to be implemented in Alberta, the province will end up paying 50 per cent more than Quebec.

In full the 60 page document examines the various factors impacting Canada’s energy sector with a particular interest in Alberta.

“There are no valid reasons that justify a carbon tax being 50% higher than the de facto rate currently in effect in Quebec’s cap & trade system, as Alberta’s $30 carbon tax is—and even less to justify it being about twice as high as in Quebec, as the federal tax will be by 2022,” claimed the study.

After being elected, UCP Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his opposition to the province’s $30 a tonne carbon tax implemented by former Premier Rachel Notley.

Currently the province of Quebec has a cap and trade system in effect which was introduced in 2012. The program which has collected $831.44 million in revenue for the government in 2018 currently costs polluters $20.82 a tonne.

Out of all of the provinces in Canada only Quebec has opted for the cap and trade program as a way to reduce carbon emissions. For a brief period in 2018 Ontario was also part of the program until it was cancelled on July 3rd.

As the report indicates by the year 2022, the federal carbon tax for Alberta would be roughly double the amount Quebec has to pay. According to MEI analysts Jean Michaud and Germain Belzile the discrepancy is unjustified.

“To be blunt, there is no reason that justifies such a gap. One province  should not pay an effective rate that’s higher than another,” claimed Michaud and Belzile.

“Still, the federal government approved Quebec’s cheaper plan as  sufficient to avoid the more expensive federal “backstop” carbon tax. We are therefore punishing certain producers more than others, which will  certainly hurt an industry already faced with many problems.”

The Post Millennial reached out to the office of Premier Kenney about the report’s findings but have yet to hear back by the time this article was published.

The MEI report examined various factors including carbon tax revenue, production and consumption before arriving to its final conclusions.

“Finally, a carbon tax should not be the pretext for a cash grab by the government. This means that any carbon tax should be compensated by an equivalent reduction of other taxes, preferably the ones that are the most de-structive in economic terms: corporate taxes on profits and personal income taxes, for example,” suggests the report.

Canadian News
News
Alberta
Quebec
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected