Over $2 million of cocaine seized at Toronto airport

Canadian border officials have announced the seizure of over 20 kilograms of what appears to be cocaine at Toronto’s Pearson Airport early January.

Officers discovered a man carrying a duffel bag with 15 brick-shaped objects returning from a flight in St. Marteen.

Border officials believe the drugs are believed to contain more than $2.5 million worth of the drug. Evidence was turned over to the RCMP.

Photo: CBSA

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-387-0020 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

