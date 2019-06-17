Over two million pack downtown Toronto for Raptors parade

Today is We the North Day in Toronto, and Torontonians are skipping their jobs to be part of the massive celebration!

Estimates are that over two million people will congregate in downtown Toronto to celebrate the historic championship of the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship.

Wow!!! #WETHENORTH

I heard we getting 2million got the parade ?!?!!

Grandma I know you front row already!! https://t.co/jUj3VZg0Kf — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) June 17, 2019

If you were already tricked by your boss and are at work, you can take some time off work and figuratively join those skipping out by watching the following live stream.

Currently, the parade is planned to start at the Exhibition Place, go down Lake Shore Boulevard, up York street, onto University Ave, and end at Nathan Philips Square.

.@Raptors championship parade today at 10 am! Road closures in effect:

• Bay Street closed between Dundas and Richmond

• Queen Street West closed between Yonge and University

• Chestnut and Elizabeth closed

• Armoury Street – restricted access@311Toronto @JohnTory pic.twitter.com/QHzDTSwMAD — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 17, 2019

If you are partaking in the parade, you can expect to see Justin Trudeau, John Tory with his Raptors jacket throughout the parade, as well as every other Toronto socialite.

Happy #WeTheNorthDay! Thousands of fans already in Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate our NBA championship winning @Raptors! #WeTheNorth #WeTheChampions pic.twitter.com/HyAlLEWdTk — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 17, 2019

With the city winning its first major professional in 25 years, it seems Raptors fever is taking over more than just Canada.

Even Oprah Winfrey donned a Raptors jacket on a stop in Montreal earlier today.

“Everyone says Canadians are kind and that was proven especially true in Montreal tonight. Thank you for giving me your Sunday night, I loved being with you. Enjoy the Toronto @raptors parade tomorrow! #PathMadeClear,” Winfrey posted on Instagram.

The Raptors have even gotten praise from a team that knows a bit about winning, the rival Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors bought out a full-page spread in the Toronto Star, congratulating the Raptors for their hard-fought victory.

A tip of the hat to Golden State Warrior’s organization for great sportsmanship. Found in today’s Toronto Star pic.twitter.com/cfKgylfq9m — Hans Herman Thun (@slackscom) June 17, 2019

Will you be going to the parade? If not, how will you be celebrating today?

