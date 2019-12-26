P.K. Subban gets engagement ring for Christmas in ‘non-traditional move’

P.K. Subban got an engagement ring from his girlfriend for Christmas in what the couple call a ‘non-traditional move.’

In a tweet on Christmas yesterday, Lindsey Vonn, former professional skier and girlfriend of Subban, showed the world her gift to the New Jersey defense man, giving him an engagement ring.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ☺️! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019

The couple, who have been dating for two years, can be seen in the Christmas photo wearing striped Hudson’s Bay-style pajamas with their pets alongside them.

The engagement, though, isn’t the first for the couple, as Subban had previously proposed to Vonn in August of this year.

The ring, it appears, was more a symbolic gesture more than anything, as the tweet was posted with the hashtag #equality.

“Lindsey’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Subban told Vogue earlier this year. “There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do.”