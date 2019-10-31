Pamela Anderson says Trudeau should serve prisoners ‘vegan meals’ to save money

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson says Justin Trudeau should serve prisoners “vegan meals” to save money.

Anderson, a former Playboy playmate, has asked the Prime Minister to take meat and milk off prison menus. This can, according to her, can help the planet, the health of federal inmates, and save taxpayers some cash.

According to Kitchener Today, she expressed her sentiments in a letter written as part of her work with PETA, the animal rights group.

She believes prisons should serve beans, rice, lentils, pasta, vegetables and fruits, citing that they are “at a fraction of the cost of meats and cheeses.”

She believes the Canada Food Guide should add more plant-based proteins.

Four years ago, she went to an Arizona jail to serve vegetarian meals to around 8,000 inmates. It is estimated that the prison saved between $100,000 to $273,000.