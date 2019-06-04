PARLIAMENT CHILL: Coldest first week of June since 1964

If it feels like Canada has had a long spring, you’re not wrong. Cool weathers continue throughout the first week of June, with warm weather still right around the corner.

Temperatures are so mild that today’s temperature is the coldest June 4 in Ottawa history.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 6:00 a.m. was 3.5°C.

That’s nearly half a degree (0.4°C) colder than the previous record low, set in 1964.

The average low for this time of the year is closer to 11°C.