Parts of Alberta under freezing rain warning

Alberta’s tussle with bad weather isn’t over yet.

Following our report last week which placed Alberta as one of the coldest places on Earth, there is some improvement, if only a touch.

Instead of a colossal and cold snowstorm, large chunks of the province will receive freezing rain.

While better than the previous week, the still dangerous weather has prompted an Environment Canada warning.

Affected areas

Fort McMurray – Fort MacKayGrande Prairie – Beaverlodge – ValleyviewHinton – Grande CachePeace River – Fairview – High Prairie – ManningSlave LakeWabasca – Peerless Lake – Gift Lake – Cadotte LakeWhitecourt – Edson – Fox Creek – Swan Hills

According to Environment Canada, the warnings may need to be expanded today as the freezing rain transitions eastwards.

The government agency recommends taking precautions while driving as surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.