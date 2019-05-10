Party City closes stores because we are running out helium

The largest party store in North America is closing more stores and it appears to be as a result of a helium shortage.

According to the company’s Q1 statement, the company typically closes 10-15 stores each year in order to optimize its network, but it decided to close even more this year.

A large part of that appears to be as a result of a growing shortfall in helium.

While worrying, the shortfall is by no means a surprise.

In 2013 for example, representatives in Congress such as Rep. Hank Johnson asked voters to “imagine a world without balloons.”

Even back then, it was evident that Helium is one of the most versatile gases on earth, with more and more uses, and the supply for it is extremely limited.

