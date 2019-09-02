Peel Regional Police investigate two homicides—each occurring within a 24 hour period

The first of two homicides in the region occurred at roughly 5 a.m. on August 31.

According to a Peel Regional Police media release, officers responded to reports of a shooting in Brampton. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Duane Williams from the City of Brampton.

Police Investigate 15th Homicide of 2019 – https://t.co/0kL9WexqVD — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 1, 2019

Upon arrival, Williams was found suffering from his gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have no available information on possible suspects.

In a second media release, officers revealed that a second homicide occurred the next morning at roughly 2:30 a.m., less than 24 hours after the fist.

Police Investigate 16th Homicide of 2019 – https://t.co/R7DDuZN2ck — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 2, 2019

This homicide occurred after police responded to reports of shootings at the parking lot of a restaurant in the area of Hurontario Street and Central Parkway West in the City of Mississauga.

The victim in this case has been identified as 24-year-old Kyle Clouden from the City of Mississauga.

He was found suffering from his gunshot wounds and later died on scene.

Much like the first homicide, police currently have no available information on possible suspects.