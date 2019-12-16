Penalties for impaired driving increase in Manitoba today

Drinking and driving will have more consequences in Manitoba going forward.

The province has put into effect new rules through amendments to the Highway Traffic Act were drivers who register between .05 to .079, which is just under the legal limit, will lose their vehicle for three days and receive fines up starting at $400 for the first violation.

Drivers will be referred to the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba (AFM) program if there have been two or more violations within a decade.

Drivers who cross the fail level (blood alcohol content at or over 0.08) will face an automatic fine of $700, roadies license suspension for three months, and will have to use an interlock for the period of a year.

According to Justice Minister Cliff Cullen, law enforcement will be able to proceed with criminal charges if warranted.