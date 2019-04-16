Penticton B.C. RCMP confirm four deaths, motive still unknown

Today, Superintendent Ted De Jager provided a brief update on what occurred during the Penticton, B.C. shooting.

According to De Jager, prosecutors have confirmed John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

The superintendent also confirmed that there had been two male and two female victims, all in their 60s and 70s.

The names of the victims have been kept private in order to respect the privacy of the families involved. Everyone involved, including the shooter, are believed to have known each other, but the motive is still under question.

The RCMP are still asking for public assistance with this investigation, requesting that anyone with information that could help solve this crime contact them at 250-492-4300.