Pete Buttigieg slammed for spreading fake news about Jesus on Christmas

A prominent Democratic presidential hopeful is being slammed for spreading fake news about Jesus Christ over the Christmas holidays.

In South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Twitter Christmas message, Jesus is described as a refugee.

‘Today I join millions around the world in celebrating the arrival of divinity on earth, who came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee,” he tweeted.

He added: ‘No matter where or how we celebrate, merry Christmas.’

Many on Twitter were quick to express their anger and disappointment in Buttigieg. Pastor Darrel Scott tweeted, “‘Who came into this world not in riches, but in poverty, not as a citizen, but as a refugee’? When did you come up with THAT load of crap? Joseph was NOT a poor man, and Jesus did NOT come into this world as a refugee from heaven. Please stop.”

Conservative pundit Matt Walsh added that “nothing about this tweet is correct.”

The Buttigieg Twitter storm over Jesus’s status is reminiscent of another recent row—one involving disgraced former women’s march organizer Linda Sarsour who tweeted the following back in July: “Jesus was Palestinian of Nazareth and is described in the Quran as being brown copper-skinned with wooly hair.”

Claims like these are considered harmful and offensive to Christians and Jews alike.

As noted by Seth J. Frantzman in the Jerusalem Post, revisionist claims like Buttigieg’s and Sarsour’s result in “a negation of Jewish history and a modern-day attempt at replacement theology: to replace historical Jewish connections to the land 2,000 years ago, recreating an imagined history of Palestinians in place of Jews.”

Buttegieg has not responded to demands that he clarify or apologize for his tweet.