Pictures show Bill Clinton posing with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein victim Chauntae Davis

Pictures recently released from The Sun show former United States President Bill Clinton on the steps of the Epstein’s private jet with Ghislaine Maxwell, who some consider to have been a “pimp” for Epstein.

He can also be seen with Chauntae Davies who was Epstein’s personal masseuse and one of his accusers.

Other photos show Clinton smoking a cigar and playing cards on Epstein’s private jet—the Lolita Express.

Chauntae has given some insight into the details of the flight, which travelled to Africa while carrying several other celebrities.

The Boeing 747 travelled to a number of locations in Africa during a humanitarian tour.

Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker were among the celebrities aboard the flight. There is no concrete evidence that Clinton or the others were aware of Epstein’s actions or Chauntae’s abuse.

New pictures continue to show how many ties Epstein had to famous and powerful people during a time when he was involved in criminal activity.

When talking to The Sun, Chauntae said, “It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people.”

“Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around.”

Victims have accused Epstein of having underage orgies on the private jet. It is also now well known that Prince Andrew was one of the prominent figures who frequently boarded the jet.

At the time of the 2002 trip, Chauntae was 22-years-old and denied that Clinton behaved inappropriately noting that he was a “complete gentleman” throughout the trip.

Clinton’s statement regarding the flight said: “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein plead guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York.”

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation.”

The memo also noted, “Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail travelled on every leg or every trip.”

