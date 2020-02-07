Plane from China arrives in Ontario, where people will be quarantined for possible coronavirus

A plane carrying 176 Canadian’s from Wuhan, China has landed at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario today.

According to CBC News, the flight sent by the federal government landed in Vancouver close to 9 p.m. PT to refuel before leaving for Ontario. The people arriving back from China will be under quarantine for the next 14 days.

The flight was delayed for a day because of subpar weather in Vietnam where the plane was before heading to Wuhan.

There were 194 people who said they would show up to the airport to board the flight. Included in the 194 people were 13 permanent residents as well as 34 minors.

A passenger on the plane named Petal Wang spoke to CBC News about the flight. She said that everyone’s temperature was taken once in Wuhan and again when they arrived at YVR.

Passengers were informed that the crew changeover and refuelling would take about two hours. Wang said that she felt grateful when she left Wuhan.

“The virus itself is not that scary but because Wuhan has a healthcare system that’s so overwhelmed, once you catch it there you won’t be able to get help,” said Wang.

“So people are trying everything they can to try to get out of there. And we’re glad that we’re able to leave.”

Wang also noted that the plane still had some empty seats.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu told CBC News that it is possible that the 18 people who did not board the plane could have been held back due to showing signs of the virus.

“But it could also be that they changed their mind at the last minute,” said Hajdu

“It’s a big decision for people. There might be situations where there is a family member left behind that’s in hospital. There might be situations where someone is studying or working. I think we’ll have better clarity as the days evolve.”

Multiple screenings were required before passengers were allowed to board the plane. Anyone showing symptoms was not permitted to board.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne said that the Canadians who are still in Wuhan will be able to fly out of the city on an American flight that is scheduled to leave shortly.

There have been five coronavirus cases documented in Canada so far.