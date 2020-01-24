CPC Leadership Race

Poilievre’s departure from CPC race a big loss for the Conservative Party

Pierre Poilievre’s effectiveness in attacking PM Justin Trudeau and the Liberals would’ve been a great asset to have in the next Conservative leader.
Pierre Poilievre’s effectiveness in attacking PM Justin Trudeau and the Liberals would’ve been a great asset to have in the next Conservative leader.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Across the Western world, populism is on the rise.

After years of misrule by the elites, more and more people are waking up to how severely the system has been rigged against working class Canadians.

We can see it all around us.

In many nations, conservative parties are finding new success by embracing many elements of populism, particularly on issues like immigration, renewing the meaning of citizenship, and uniting people around patriotism, rather than identity politics.

Additionally, the most successful conservatives have combined a focus balancing budgets with an aspirational abundance mentality, giving people hope that a vote for a conservative candidate would give them the opportunity to achieve a new level of financial freedom and security in an increasingly uncertain world.

We hear many of the same forces propelling populism at work in Canada, with clear majorities of Canadians saying they feel the system is rigged against them, feel society is broken, and oppose the large immigration increases being brought in by the Trudeau Liberals.

With the rising power of alternative media, and a conservative base that is becoming more prominent among working class people, the potential is there for a political re-alignment in Canada.

And a leadership bid by Pierre Poilievre could have been a key part of turning that potential into reality.

Poilievre had managed to effectively win over much of the Conservative base with his tough, combative approach, while also not taking positions that would have rendered him unelectable. He was forging a new political style, someone who is resolutely conservative, opposes Trudeau, fights back against the biased media, utilizes social media effectively, while also ensuring the Conservative Party remains open to all Canadians.

It’s a tough tightrope to walk, but Poilievre was successfully walking it.

But now, with his announcement that he won’t run, his unique approach will be lost, at least this time around.

Of course, we can imagine that Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole will end up being able to walk the same tightrope effectively.

Yet, based on the reaction to Poilievre’s announcement, it’s clear that many people feel something significant has changed for the worse.

As we know, whoever the Conservatives run will get demonized as “far-right”. As I note in the Tweet below, they’re already starting up against MacKay:

The establishment press will let someone run as a “moderate conservative” until the actual election, then they’ll demonize the sh*t out of them.

That means any Conservative leader will end up having to fight back strong against the establishment media if they hope to win, and that also means they need the strong and resolute support of the Conservative base behind them.

Poilievre’s communication skills and tough approach showed that he could achieve that, and you can tell that many people worry that skill set has been lost with his departure from the race.

CPC Leadership Race
Opinion
Conservative Party Of Canada
Pierre Poilievre
Related Posts Recommendation
Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu releases platform, commits to lowering taxes

Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu releases platform, commits to lowering taxes

Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has released her policy platform. Gladu has pledged to lower taxes for low-income Canadians.

Peter MacKay flip-flops on marijuana stance, says he won’t rescind legalization

Peter MacKay flip-flops on marijuana stance, says he won’t rescind legalization

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has issued a clarification over a previous statement which seemed to suggest that he would repeal marijuana.

MacKay’s campaign manager forced to apologize over pipeline tweet

MacKay’s campaign manager forced to apologize over pipeline tweet

Peter MacKay’s campaign manager has had to apologize over a tweet that seemed to link a shooting range with complaints about the anti-pipeline protests.

Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation

Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation

Conservative leadership candidates attacked Trudeau, including Erin O’Toole saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”

O’Toole would make blocking ‘critical infrastructure’ a criminal offence and let police clear blockades

O’Toole would make blocking ‘critical infrastructure’ a criminal offence and let police clear blockades

Erin O’Toole says that if he were to become PM he would make it a criminal offence to block major railways, ports, bridges and highways.

WATCH: Erin O’Toole pledges to privatize CBC English television

WATCH: Erin O’Toole pledges to privatize CBC English television

Erin O’Toole has pledged to eliminate 50 percent of the CBC’s English-langauge television, with a plan to privatize it over the course of four years in government.

Leslyn Lewis officially enters Conservative leadership race

Leslyn Lewis officially enters Conservative leadership race

Leslyn Lewis has officially entered the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

John Baird considering Conservative leadership run: Report

John Baird considering Conservative leadership run: Report

Baird is still leaning against a leadership run, although he has yet to rule himself out. A source close to Baird said “It’s possible but it’s a long-shot.”

Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game

Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game

Canada needs to be open itself up the free market to unleash its full potential and prosper.

EXCLUSIVE: Gladu pledges to review ‘biased’ CBC’s mandate, will scrap Trudeau’s media bailout

EXCLUSIVE: Gladu pledges to review ‘biased’ CBC’s mandate, will scrap Trudeau’s media bailout

Conservative Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has pledged to review the CBC’s mandate, calling the public broadcaster’s coverage of the election “biased”.

Peter MacKay backtracks on Israeli embassy issue, would move it to Jerusalem

Peter MacKay backtracks on Israeli embassy issue, would move it to Jerusalem

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has backtracked from his position on the Canadian embassy in Israel, saying he would move it to Jerusalem.

WATCH: Peter MacKay bails on interview after being questioned over tweet

WATCH: Peter MacKay bails on interview after being questioned over tweet

Peter MacKay’s campaign team abruptly ended an interview after the journalist asked MacKay about a video that was sent out from his twitter regarding Justin Trudeau’s yoga expenses.

EXCLUSIVE: MacKay won’t commit to move Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, breaking with Conservative Party policy

EXCLUSIVE: MacKay won’t commit to move Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, breaking with Conservative Party policy

Peter Mackay would not commit to promising to move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an official party policy.

Erin O’Toole pledges to cancel Trudeau’s media bailout

Erin O’Toole pledges to cancel Trudeau’s media bailout

In a post on Twitter, O’Toole told his audience, “Look who’s running attack ads against me—media union boss Jerry Dias. He’s right to be worried.”

O’Toole questions MacKay’s ability to speak French and lead Quebeckers

O’Toole questions MacKay’s ability to speak French and lead Quebeckers

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has criticized fellow leadership contender Peter MacKay on his weak French fluency.

Most Read CPC Leadership Race

1.

The CBC is broken; let’s get rid of it

It’s time for Canadian conservatives to get serious about dismantling the CBC. The public broadcaster doesn’t speak for everyday Canadians.

The CBC is broken; let’s get rid of it
2.

Conservative leaders should offer Canadians an abundance mentality

The new Conservative leader will have to overturn the tired narrative that the Conservative Party of Canada is the party that callously cuts funding.

Conservative leaders should offer Canadians an abundance mentality
3.

Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game

Canada needs to be open itself up the free market to unleash its full potential and prosper.

Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game
4.

Poilievre’s departure from CPC race a big loss for the Conservative Party

Pierre Poilievre’s effectiveness in attacking PM Justin Trudeau and the Liberals would’ve been a great asset to have in the next Conservative leader.

Poilievre’s departure from CPC race a big loss for the Conservative Party