Police asking for public’s help identifying man allegedly involved in Raptors parade stabbings

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a stabbing around Yonge-Dundas Square.

Police said they were called to the area around 2 pm Monday, at the same time as the Raptors championship parade. Two stabbings occurred at the Eaton Centre that day, though Toronto police have not yet clarified which stabbing this suspect is wanted for

Police say the man got into an argument with another group of men on the street, when he then allegedly stabbed three men and a boy.

Victims remain in hospital with injuries and remain in serious condition.

Police are looking for a suspect in his 20s and has “a medium build.” He was reportedly wearing a black sweater with a red and yellow design, black pants, and a black head covering.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are asking that any witnesses step forward, or that anyone who has photos or videos of the incident contact them.