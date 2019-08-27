Police charge father with manslaughter in death of three-month-old after Canada-wide manhunt

Regina Police have arrested the suspect of a Canada-wide manhunt charged with manslaughter for the death of a 3-month-old infant.

According to a Regina Police Service news release, 29-year-old Catlin Wade Goodwill was arrested Monday afternoon on August 26.

Police charged Goodwill with manslaughter, contrary to section 236(b) of the Criminal Code, in the 2017 death of three-month-old Keenan Julius Spencer of Regina.

According to Spencer’s obituary, Goodwill is the child’s father.

Police claim, their investigation began nearly 2 years ago on October 14, 2017, when they responded to the death of an infant in hospital.

“Joint investigation, by Regina Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners’ Service, into the circumstances of the baby’s death, gathered evidence to support a charge of manslaughter against Catlin Wade Goodwill,” reports police.

Goodwill is now set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, August 27 in the Saskatchewan Provincial Court.