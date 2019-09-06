Police crack down on non-licensed cannabis shops in Edmonton

According to a September 5 news release, Edmonton police have successfully conducted a joint operation to crack down on non-licensed sellers of cannabis in Edmonton.

The operation came as a result of an investigation launched in early 2019. From August 3 to 10, police carried out the operation which led to a seizure of approximately $1,500 in cannabis products that were being sold illegally from three separate businesses.

“A legal market is a safer market, and the EPS will continue to crack down on the illegal market,” says Cst. Dexx Williams, EPS Cannabis Liaison.

“With edibles coming soon, he added, “we want to remind all workers in the cannabis industry that if you’re selling any cannabis products without a licence, including those that contain CBD, businesses can be fined up to $50,000, and individual workers can face a fine of up to $10,000.”

Overall, eight businesses were fined a combined total of $48,000 for business licence and zoning bylaw offences by City of Edmonton municipal enforcement officers.