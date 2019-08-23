WATCH: Police investigating after video shows Toronto-area street sign tossed onto highway

Police are investigating after a video was posted online which appears to show someone throwing a traffic sign onto a highway in Oakville, Ontario, while cars were rushing by.

The video shows a young man tossing a street sign from the Winston Churchill Boulevard overpass—a la “chair girl”—onto the Queen Elizabeth Way.

WATCH: Toronto-area man throws a sign ON TO the Queen Elizabeth Highway near Oakville, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/9it73thxI1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 23, 2019

“The sign was thrown down onto the live, eastbound lanes of the highway,” said investigators with Halton Regional Police Service.

Folks in the GTA need to stop throwing things from things. PLEASE STOP IT pic.twitter.com/C4psatSwed — ROBERTO ⚾️ (@Robertopedia) August 23, 2019

Police say they do not know when the incident occurred.

“The behaviour depicted in this video is extremely dangerous and criminal in nature.”

Images on Google Maps from Winston Churchill Boulevard show a “right lane exit” sign, which bears a striking resemblance to the one being thrown in the video.

Video from the CTV Toronto News chopper captured on Friday morning showed that the sign was missing.

Police say they’re “committed to identifying the person responsible.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-284-4458