Police search for suspect after 51-year-old woman fatally stabbed in downtown Toronto

A 51-year-old woman identified as Rae Cara Carrington was fatally stabbed at an underground food court in Toronto’s financial district Wednesday.



By the time police and paramedics arrived on the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls, the woman was suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Bev Viner, a woman who was in the area at the time, told CTV News that a man walked up to the restaurant counter and “pulled out a huge knife” and attacked with it causing a worker to scream.



“It was eerie the way she was screaming, just spine-tingling, blood-curling,” Viner told the station.



Toronto Police have identified a potential suspect. He is described as white, 20-30 years, 5’8″ to 5’9″, medium build, with dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a light-coloured ball cap, a black hooded sweater with a white T-shirt underneath, dark pants and dark shoes.



Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.