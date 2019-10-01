Politicians must be loyal to Canada

One thing that hasn’t been discussed nearly enough during this election season is the issue of loyalty.

Specifically, the importance of our leaders actually being loyal to our country.

And two key areas of loyalty are essential to future of our nation:

Loyalty to our Canadian energy industry, and loyalty towards Canada’s foreign policy interests, as opposed to the interests of nations like China.

It’s no secret that much of the opposition to the Canadian energy industry is being funded by billionaires in the US, who benefit from Canada’s industry being weakened.

Countries like Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Russia, and Iran also benefit from Canada’s energy industry being weakened. After all, we are a competitor, and anything that cuts production in our country and reduces our ability to get our oil to market will end up benefitting foreign nations.

When it comes to China, the Trudeau government allowed the Communist State to buy up some sensitive Canadian companies with connections to our national security and the national security of our allies.

The Liberals have also failed to retaliate against China’s repeated aggressions against us, and still refuse to ban Huawei, or pull our money from the China-controlled Asian Infrastructure Bank.

And while the Liberals have been by far the weakest towards China (both the Scheer Conservatives and Singh NDP advocate a far tougher approach), the previous Harper government made a huge mistake by signing the Canada-China Foreign Investment Protection Agreement (FIPA).

The combo of these two issues—loyalty to the energy industry and loyalty to our national interests—must be a key focus of this election campaign.

We live in a world that is increasingly dangerous and chaotic, and that means our leaders must be ruthlessly committed to advocating for our national interest and defending us from foreign threats.

If we allow Communist China to influence and mistreat our nation, our country will be far weaker. And if we allow foreign interests to turn the Canadian people against our own energy industry, our national will be much poorer, and we will even risk the break up of our country, while foreign dictatorships profit at our expense.

That cannot be allowed to happen.

Canada is in desperate need of a resurgence of patriotism and loyalty from our leaders, and each of us must demand this from anyone who seeks the tremendous honour and solemn responsibility of leading our great nation in the years and decades to come.

