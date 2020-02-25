POLL: 63 percent of Canadians support police intervention in anti-pipeline blockades

A recent poll suggests that the amount of Canadians against the blockades and in support police intervention is on the rise. The blockades are in protest of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in BC. The poll was conducted by Ipsos between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 and surveyed 1300 Canadians over the age of 18.

The protestors involved in the blockades claim to be in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the natural gas pipeline. The blockades began in BC and have spread throughout the country blocking main rail lines and ports.

The amount of Canadians against the pipeline has risen in comparison with results of a similar poll released by Ipsos last week. The poll also suggests that people who were previously on the fence about the issue are beginning to side against the protests and are supporting police intervention.

The poll shows that 63 percent of respondents support police intervention in main transportation corridors—up 10 points from last week. On the other hand, 26 percent of people are in opposition of police intervention which is down two points. Results show that 11 percent of respondents are unsure.

According to the poll, 60 percent of respondents are against the blockades with 35 percent very, and 25 percent somewhat against them. These numbers are up 11 points since last week. The poll shows that 27 percent of people are in support of the blockades with 11 percent very, and 17 percent somewhat in support. This shows a decrease of 5 points from last week’s poll. Results also show that 13 percent of respondents are unsure, which is a drop of seven points from last week.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan residents are most against the blockades at 71 percent while 63 percent of Alberta, 60 percent of Quebec, 59 percent of Atlantic Canada and 57 percent of Ontario residents are against them.