Poll finds that 52 percent of B.C. voters think Trudeau’s blackface scandal a “serious” issue

In two polls conducted by Insights West, 52 percent of B.C. voters say they think that Trudeau’s prolonged use of blackface is a serious issue. Twenty-six percent say they found it very serious, 26 percent say they found it slightly serious, 29 percent say they found it not that serious, and only 11 percent say they found it not serious at all.

Those who found it a serious issue could also be predicted based on who the voter was already planning on voting for. Seventy-three percent of Conservatives and 62 percent of NDP voters thought it was a serious issue, while only 24 percent of Liberals shared this view. Furthermore, only three percent of Liberals thought it was a “very serious” issue. In other words, the amount the scandal will affect Liberal supporters’ voting is negligible.

There was a fairly even split over how the Prime Minister handled the scandal, as well. Only 9 percent thought he did a poor job of handling the scandal, while 43 percent say he did a good job; however, most were in the remainder were in the middle. Almost all Liberals (87 percent) thought he did a good job of handling the scandal.

The poll also looked at who B.C. voters are most likely to vote for.

In both polls, Conservatives were in the lead at 29 percent, while Liberals stood in second, have 17 percent of voter support between September 6 to 10, and rising slightly to 19 percent of support between September 19 to 23.