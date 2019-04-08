Poll predicts UCP majority in landslide win

A recent survey by Forum Research has found that Albertan voters support Jason Kenney to the tune of 55 percent, giving the United Conservatives the edge over current Premier Rachel Notley’s NDPs.

It appears as though the debate held between the parties did little in terms of any change to the polls, with the majority of Albertans still backing Kenney’s party, aiming to give him a landslide victory come April 16.

The survey was made up of 1,132 Albertans following the debate, and also found that just 32 percent of voters are in favour of Premier Notley and the NDP staying in power. Only seven percent of voterssaid they would cast ballots for the Alberta Party, and only one percent would consider voting for the Alberta Liberals.

With those numbers in mind, the results of the election would see the United Conservative Party form a majority government with 67 seats. The New Democrats would win the role of the official Opposition with 18 seats, while the Liberals and the Alberta Party would both win only one seat each.

“The United Conservative Party holds a big lead over the NDP going into the final week, with declared support from more than half of Albertans,” Lorne Bozinoff, president of Forum Research, said in a statement. “A week may be an eternity in politics but, at this point, it’s going to take a major shift to jostle Jason Kenney out of the premier’s chair.”

The survey breakdown also examined how the deabte may have influenced voters.

Nearly 75 percent of the survey participants said the debate “did not have any effect on their vote.”

Regardless of which leaders Albertans would vote for, 4 in 10 (41%) believe Jason Kenney won the debate. A quarter (23%) believe Rachel Notley won the debate, while a sixth (16%) said there was no winner. (6%) believe David Khan or Stephen Mandel won the debate and 1 in 10 (9%) stated they ‘don’t know’.

Of the 28 per cent who responded the debate impacted their vote, four in 10 said they are more likely to vote for UCP, a third are more likely to vote NDP and one in 10 are more likely to vote for the Alberta Party.