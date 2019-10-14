Pope Francis accidentally blesses New Orleans Saints before 13-6 win over Jacksonville Jaguars

In a tweet which was intended to canonize five saints on Sunday, Pope Francis accidentally gave his blessings to the popular football the New Orleans Saints right before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguar.
“Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now invoke their intercession,” wrote Pope Francis on Twitter.
Obviously, fans of the Saints were ecstatic over God’s representative on Earth giving his blessing before the game and they took to Twitter in droves to express their elation.
And wouldn’t you know it, the Saints won in a decisive 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Truly, they were blessed and expressed their gratitude for the small blessing.
His Holiness hasn’t responded publicly to the news, yet, but we can be sure he’s sitting with his head held high after his favourite Saints pulled off the win.