Pornhub being sued by deaf man for lack of subtitles

Pornhub is being sued by a deaf man for not having subtitles on their videos.

Yaroslav Suris is suing the company for a violation of the American Disabilities Act (ADA). According to the Daily Mail, Suris has filed a class-action lawsuit against the company.

Suris claims that he has attempted to view many videos but was unable to understand the dialogue without subtitles.

The U.S. Department of Labor says that the ADA “prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas, including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government’ programs and services.”

Suris claims that he and others have attempted to fix the issue by paying for the premium version of Pornhub without any success.

The amount that he is asking for damages has not been disclosed.

Pornhub’s Vice President, Corey Price, released a statement saying, “We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos.”

“While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category.”

The website has a closed captions category that has a little over 400 videos on it.