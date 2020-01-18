News

Pornhub being sued by deaf man for lack of subtitles

Pornhub is being sued by a deaf man for violating the American Disabilities Act (ADA) by not having subtitles on their videos.
Pornhub is being sued by a deaf man for violating the American Disabilities Act (ADA) by not having subtitles on their videos.
Sam McGriskin Montreal, QC
1 mins read

Pornhub is being sued by a deaf man for not having subtitles on their videos.

Yaroslav Suris is suing the company for a violation of the American Disabilities Act (ADA). According to the Daily Mail, Suris has filed a class-action lawsuit against the company.

Suris claims that he has attempted to view many videos but was unable to understand the dialogue without subtitles.

The U.S. Department of Labor says that the ADA “prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas, including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government’ programs and services.”

Suris claims that he and others have attempted to fix the issue by paying for the premium version of Pornhub without any success.

The amount that he is asking for damages has not been disclosed.

Pornhub’s Vice President, Corey Price, released a statement saying, “We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos.”

“While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category.”

The website has a closed captions category that has a little over 400 videos on it.

News
Disabilities
Lawsuit
Related Posts Recommendation
Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

The difference between Biden and Bernie's competing health care visions mirrors the battle between progressives and moderates in the Democratic primary.

BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza

BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza

Jonathan Levine was suspended from Twitter for posting a story about journalist Carlos Maza, twice. He was reinstated only to be banned again.

Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus

Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus

Canada’s most popular doughnut and coffee chain Tim Hortons will be cancelling its famous and beloved Roll Up The Rim To Win contest

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has sued CNN—a news network he has been vocally critical of—for libel on Friday.

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay has regrets about how the public interpreted his comments about Andrew Scheer’s conservative values.

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

The RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police will not investigate recent major accidents at Canadian Pacific and CN Railways.

WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

President Donald Trump believes that at the end of the day, it came down to Warren’s “lack of talent,” not her gender, that lost her the race.

Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

A recent case of coronavirus in Ontario involves a patient who recently returned from Las Vegas according to provincial health officials,

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future…

BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large

BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders appeared in front of media at a press conference on Friday to provide details regarding the abduction of Shammah Jolayemi, the 14-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.

Manitoba REJECTS handgun ban: ‘Won’t make any difference whatsoever’

Manitoba REJECTS handgun ban: ‘Won’t make any difference whatsoever’

Manitoba officially refuses to ban handguns, joining Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta officials in prioritizing lawful gun owners.

Most Read News

1.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state
2.

Five tips to stay healthy during a coronavirus outbreak

Here are five steps you should take to minimize your chances of contracting a novel virus, if things were to get that bad.

Five tips to stay healthy during a coronavirus outbreak
3.

Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab

The newest deadly strain of the coronavirus may have come from a laboratory near the Wuhan market after all, according to a paper put forth by scientists.

Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab
4.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa
5.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus
6.

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

The difference between Biden and Bernie's competing health care visions mirrors the battle between progressives and moderates in the Democratic primary.

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care
7.

Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam

One Canadian discovered some extra money that he didn’t realize he had awaiting him after signing into his CRA account.

Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam
8.

Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania

The Hearltand Institute, a US conservative think tank based out of Illinois, is hoping to combat Greta mania with their own YouTuber Naomi Seiby.

Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania