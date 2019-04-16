Powerful photos of Notre Dame from before, during, and after the fire

Yesterday, the world lost a true wonder of the world as Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire. Thankfully, firefighters were able to save the structure of the building, though there’s an immeasurable amount of history that has surely been lost.

Here, we take a look at some of the powerful photos surrounding Notre Dame from yesterday.

Just an hour before the fire, this photo was taken of a father swining around his daughter in a touching photo. The photographer of this photo Brooke Windsor had captured a lovely moment between the two, and considered going up to the pair and sending them the photos.

After the fire, the photographer took to Twitter to locate the father.

https://twitter.com/brookeawindsor/status/1117940714715930624?s=19

Photos captured from across Paris tell an incredible, tragic story.

Je n'ai pas de mot assez fort pour exprimer la douleur que je ressens face à #NotreDame ravagée par les flammes. Ce soir, tous les Parisiens et Français pleurent cet emblème de notre Histoire commune. De notre devise, nous tirerons la force de nous relever. Fluctuat nec mergitur. pic.twitter.com/0kRRvAqNIT — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

The gravity of the situation truly did not set in until hours after, as the world watched and wondered what would happen to the famous cathedral.

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

The iconic spire was sadly not spared from the fire’s destruction, as the heartbreaking moment when it fell was captured from many angles.

Update: Notre Dame cathedral's spire has collapsed as fire ravages the landmark (📸: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)https://t.co/BjBdIqOIAL pic.twitter.com/6xsJoj0Q40 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 15, 2019

What will surely be remembered as an iconic moment, firefighters entered the cathedral to the sight of the cross, still standing proudly.

Yesterday, the world lost a true wonder of the world as Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire. #paris #notredamecathedral



Read more: https://t.co/IJl6wpOtTz pic.twitter.com/z29GGpnLAh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 16, 2019

Fortunately, there were no deaths from the fire, though one firefighter was the victim of serious burns.

Crazy photo of the altar inside Notre Dame, by Reuters' Philippe Wojazer pic.twitter.com/KjRPSVKJRA — Stefan Becket (@becket) April 15, 2019

As France and the world mourns, we will now have to stand back and watch to see what happens.

It was a loss for not just the Christian world, but a loss for the world, period. For Catholics out there that felt pain watching a historic church burn, I try to remind you: In the Bible the word “church” is a translation of the Greek word ekklesia.

Ekklesia means “a calling out.” The Bible never refers to a building or meeting place, but always to people, the ones “called out” of the world’s society by God calling them into His service. The Church of the Bible is not a building, no matter how immaculate. A church is wherever people worship, and a community bonded in faith will survive through any tragedy.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.