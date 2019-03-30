Culture

Preston Manning on faith, Jordan Peterson, and Stephen Harper’s populism

“You can have as much freedom as your prepared to accept responsibility for.”
“You can have as much freedom as your prepared to accept responsibility for.”
Lucas Holtvluwer Montreal, QC
4 mins read

During last weekend’s Manning Conference in Ottawa, I had the opportunity to sit down with a man who has spent nearly all his life involved in conservative Canadian politics in one way or another.

Preston Manning, as many of our readers will know, was the leader of the former Reform Party from 1987 to 2000 and a Member of Parliament from 1993 to 2002. Much of his work in the 1980’s and 90’s paved the way for what is now the Conservative Party of Canada.

While his Wikipedia page will tell you much more than that, in sum, he is a man who has spent much of his life in and around the political arena and has a great deal of experience to draw on when providing thoughtful answers to questions both big and small.

Faith in public life

Given that Manning had recently written a book entitled Faith, Leadership, and Public Life, I started off our conversation by asking him about what it is like to be a Christian, or even just a person of faith, in the public sphere.

Manning said it can be tough to conduct yourself as a person of faith in today’s political climate in Canada. Because of this climate, he wrote his latest book to help provide guidelines for “faith oriented people who want to get into the political arena.”

Preston Manning at MSC2019
Preston Manning speaks at MNC2019. Photo by Yanky Pollak/The Post Millennial Corporation

Using a line that has served him well in the past, Manning said he follows the advice of Jesus of Nazareth who advised Christians to be “as wise as serpents and as innocent as doves” (Matthew 10:16),  which does not mean, as Manning says with a chuckle, “to be as viscous as snakes and as stupid as pigeons.”

The future of Western civilization

Building off of our talk of faith, I proceeded to ask Manning for his thoughts on the state of the West more broadly, in terms of its moral purpose and foundation.  Using the analogy of the two pillars of Western civilization, Athens with its Greek reason, and Jerusalem with its Judeo-Christian values, as laid out by American political pundit Ben Shapiro in his latest book, I asked Manning if he felt we were starting to lose both those pillars.

“There’s a lot of truth to that,” he replied. On the faith side of things, Manning pointed to the need to “legitimate” the expression of faith in the political arena. This doesn’t mean it has to dominate, it just needs to be presented.

“We need to understand that it’s okay to talk about your faith in the political arena. What is the point of liberating some people from the closet and then stuffing others in?”Preston Manning

On the reason side of things, Manning postulated that a return to a more principled politics would likely come at the local level. “All these early ideas of democracy were worked out not in an empire, not in a federation, not in a confederation but in a city state.”

The success of Jordan Peterson

Shifting to the topic of a homegrown academic who’s had great success over much of the Western world, Manning and I discussed the rise of Jordan Peterson and the success of his message of personal responsibility.

Best selling author and Canadian academic Dr. Jordan Peterson. Photo: Gage Skidmore

Manning noted that many politicians, even conservative ones, often get caught up emphasizing the freedom side of the coin without talking about the other side of personal responsibility.

“You can have as much freedom as you’re prepared to accept responsibility for.”Preston Manning

He went on to say that Peterson has been successful because he tells people the truth. Everyone knows that life can’t be all take and no give, good things require hard work. Freedom is no exception, it must be protected and upheld by engaged and virtuous citizens otherwise it will descend into chaos and anarchy.

Stephen Harper’s populism

Finally, while we talked about many other interesting things, the other main topic we touched on was populism and Manning’s thoughts on Stephen Harper’s new book dealing with the issue. Harper, when doing a series of interviews and promos for his book back in the fall, said on The Ben Shapiro Show Sunday Special that Manning was “the one individual who had the most influence on my political thinking.”

Book Review: Stephen Harper's Right Here, Right Now
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Manning said the book was very interesting to him because for the longest time “Stephen was very skeptical for the longest time about the populist dimension of the Reform Party.”

“In his book he identifies a ‘positive populism’, which is not too different from what I’ve been talking about. I find it quite interesting that Stephen felt there is a way to manage, direct, and respect populism so that it can be constructive rather than destructive.”Preston Manning on Stephen Harper’s book ‘Right Here Right Now’

Sizing up Harper’s analysis of the situation, Manning assessed that Harper is correct to point out that while free trade and globalism have benefited many, some people have been hurt as well. Politicians need to listen to those hurt and channel their anger into positive solutions for them.

“I think it’s quite a constructive commentary on populism,” he concluded.

Culture
Jordan Peterson
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations