Pro-Iranian terrorist demonstrators build shrine for Qasem Soleimani in Toronto

Supporters of “heroes of Islam” Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Iraqi paramilitary chief held a vigil in downtown Toronto Saturday night and built an elaborate shrine for the recently killed Soleimani.

The shrine is a powerful visual reminder of the widely-condemned gathering organized by a Canadian Islamic organization called Mahdi Youth Society (MY Society).

As this @TPostMillennial story shows, these scoundrels have actually put up a makeshift shrine for Soleimani… a shrine for a terrorist… in the streets of Toronto: https://t.co/ND1Ohsx7me — Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) January 5, 2020

The shrine was built as hundreds of people took to the streets to chant “Down with USA and Israel” and to pay tribute to the terrorist leader who is responsible for thousands upon thousands of deaths, including hundreds of American casualties.