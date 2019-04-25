Progressive cafe that charges 18 per cent “man tax” to shut down for some reason

Feminism and veganism go together like PB & J. A timeless classic that 100% of the population enjoys. Fact.



I mean, doesn’t everyone enjoy paying an 18 percent “man tax” on baked goods? I know I sure do.



But sadly, in this patriarchal hell-hole society that we must live in, a business that discriminates against men cannot survive.



It was obvious that this cafe would not last. It is, of course, in Australia—a land that colonized by English criminals, a country that worships hyper-toxic-masculine “celebrities” like famed animal abuser Steve Irwin, could obviously never have such a progressive, well-thought-out bakery survive.



The cafe, Handsome Her, made headlines in 2017 when it proudly and boldly announced it would tackle gender inequalities by charging men more and seating women first—a business model that actually understands equality, for once.



The cafe, run by activist Alex O’Brien, announced it would close shop on April 28, after just two years of business.



Of course, as everyone knows, April 28 is the day that fascist icon Benito Mussolini was executed by Antifa. The shop shutting down is clearly symbolic, and a coordinated attack by local fascist white supremacists to get back at Antifa for killing Mussolini.



In a farewell post on Facebook, Handsome Her said the man tax attracted widespread criticism online.



‘The way the world responded (to the man tax) showed us how fragile masculinity is and solidified the necessity for us to confront and dismantle patriarchy,’ the post said.



That is 100 percent totally and objectively correct. The cafe, a well known safe space for lesbians and other non-lesbian women, was subject to backlash for absolutely no reason whatsoever, so these comments were definitely necessary and not tone deaf at all.



The farewell post goes on to discuss the LGBTQ+ community and their attempt to “bring lesbianism back into fashion.” Sadly, Australian lesbian cafe-goers continue to be one of the most oppressed groups in human herstory.



The closure has been met by a mixture of emotions online, with many fascists blaming the man tax. Despite the backlash, still, we fight. Women everywhere had their voices heard, and let Twitter know that they were upset that the cafe was closing. Because seriously, it’s super unfair and makes no sense!!!



“I am saddened by this news,” one customer wrote on Handsome Her’s closing event



“Omg, I am so sorry, I have seen some of the hateful stuff online, it is not fair and antithetical to a social movement, it is bringing down all sorts of wonderful women’s community work and my heart bleeds for you and the community you have grown,” wrote another very correct commenter.



It’s another blow for feminism and feminists everywhere. Until equality is achieved, I suggest that every cafe impose an 18 percent man tax. Actually, we should aim for something more like 36 percent. Thanks.



