Public Prosecution Service lashes back after Trudeau’s non-statement on SNC-Lavalin

Shortly after Justin Trudeau addressed the nation on the month-old SNC-Lavalin accusations, Canada’s Public Prosecution Service took to Twitter with a message likely intended for our Prime Minister.

In their tweet, they claimed that prosecutors in Canada must be “free from improper influence”.

Prosecutorial independence is key to our mandate. Our prosecutors must be objective, independent and dispassionate, as well as free from improper influence—including political influence. https://t.co/X8Pn2r2AIK — Public Prosecution Service of Canada (@PPSC_SPPC) March 7, 2019

At the heart of the SNC-Lavalin allegations are claims that the Prime Minister’s Office attempted to politically interfere with the decision of former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould on behalf of the Montreal company.

In his statement earlier today, Justin Trudeau took a largely unapologetic tone and painted the scandal as a misunderstanding and a breakdown of trust between those involved in the negotiations.

“I asked my staff to follow up regarding Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s final decision. I realize now that, in addition, I should have done so personally,” said Justin Trudeau.