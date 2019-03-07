Public Prosecution Service lashes back after Trudeau’s non-statement on SNC-Lavalin

Shortly after Justin Trudeau addressed the nation on the month-old SNC-Lavalin accusations, Canada’s Public Prosecution Service took to Twitter with a message likely intended for our Prime Minister.
In their tweet, they claimed that prosecutors in Canada must be “free from improper influence”.
At the heart of the SNC-Lavalin allegations are claims that the Prime Minister’s Office attempted to politically interfere with the decision of former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould on behalf of the Montreal company.
In his statement earlier today, Justin Trudeau took a largely unapologetic tone and painted the scandal as a misunderstanding and a breakdown of trust between those involved in the negotiations.
“I asked my staff to follow up regarding Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s final decision. I realize now that, in addition, I should have done so personally,” said Justin Trudeau.