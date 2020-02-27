Quebec alleged killer of young sex worker while on parole pleads guilty

A man who received a life sentence in 2006 for murdering his partner has now pleaded guilty to the murder of a sex worker he was given permission to see during a day of parole.

51-year-old Eustachio Gallese attended the Quebec City courthouse this morning.

Gallese was accused of murdering Marylene Levesque at a hotel in Quebec City on January 22.

On Monday, his charge was changed from second-degree to first-degree murder.

Gallese received his original life in prison sentence without the possibility of parole until 15 years after his crime. He killed his partner, Chantale Deschenes, in 2004 by using a hammer to beat her and proceeding to stab her multiple times. Deschenes was 32-years-old.

Gallese was released on parole in September 2019 and was given permission by his case manager to meet Levesque at the hotel where she gave massages.

The Parole Board of Canada and the Commissioner of the Correctional Service are looking into the provisions that allowed the crime to be committed.