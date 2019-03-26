Canadian News

Quebec authority figures will likely not be allowed to wear religious symbols, here’s why

The Coalition Avenir Québec government led by Premier François Legault are expected to table the bill on this topic Thursday.
The Coalition Avenir Québec government led by Premier François Legault are expected to table the bill on this topic Thursday.
Ali Taghva Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Public school teachers, principals, judges, and police officers will likely be banned from wearing religious symbols while at work, according to sources which have spoken to Radio-Canada, the French division of the CBC.

Editor’s Note: The Radio-Canada article does not clearly define who the sources are.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government led by Premier François Legault is expected to table the bill on this topic Thursday.

Radio-Canada has reported the bill will contain a grandfather clause to allow roughly 500 public sector workers to keep wearing their religious symbols and is furthermore expected to invoke the notwithstanding clause, in order to bypass potential constitutional challenges.

The notwithstanding clause allows Parliament or provincial legislatures to temporarily override certain portions of the Charter, in effect bypassing citizen rights. Once the clause is used, it shall cease to affect five years after it comes into force or on such earlier date as may be specified in the declaration. The clause can be re-enacted every five years.

So why is the Quebec government choosing to do this?

It comes down mainly to Quebec’s fascinating history which makes the policy a trendy one for both Francophone Quebecers on the left and the right.

For Quebecers who fear cultural loss, the removal of different religious items from the public service likely serves as another win for the Quebecers who are mostly Catholic and far less affected.

While those who felt oppressed under the Catholic church find it as a well-needed move to assure freedom from religion.

The topic has so much cross-politics appeal in Quebec that even the previous Liberal government attempted to collect information regarding just how many members of the school system actively wore religious garments.

The Fédération autonome de l’Enseignement (FAE), has argued in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the Liberals and the current CAQ government violated Quebec’s Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms when they did this.

Members of the Parti Quebecois and Quebec Solidaire have also been supportive of a ban. With the former first starting much of this debate by bringing forward the Charter of Values in 2014.

According to the CBC, a CROP poll taken between Nov. 14 and 19 found that roughly, “72 percent of Quebecers supported banning visible religious symbols for judges, 71 percent supported banning them for prosecutors and police officers and 65 percent backed extending the ban to public-school teachers.”

Alain Giguère, CROP’s president, told the CBC the results indicated unprecedentedly high levels of support for banning religious symbols.

“I think we can conclude that the average Quebecer really wants to remove religion from the public sphere, especially for people who hold positions of authority,” Giguère said.

CROP’s findings are based on an internet panel of 1,000 people.

With so much public support behind banning religious symbols from local Quebecers, it is perhaps no surprise that the Quebec Premier currently maintains one of the highest levels of approval for any Canadian Premier.

This level of support is an extremely important factor here as any bill with a notwithstanding clause requires popular support in order to remain after its five-year enactment.

With so much popular support, the bill could be reenacted regardless of which party wins in the next provincial election.

This cross-politics unity does not mean that every party in Canada supports what Quebec is doing. Federal Liberals have actively called out Quebec for the decision to move forward with a religious garment ban, with Anthony Housefather commenting that he hopes those who support such a ban reconsider.

The multiple topics listed by the Liberal MP show a potential showdown occurring in the future between Quebecers and the Liberal government over extremely sensitive issues.

With the SNC case also occurring at the same time, it will be interesting to see just how seriously the normally pro-diversity Liberal government responds when it so desperately needs many of the same voters to have a real chance at winning in 2019.

What do you think about this bill? Join the conversation by commenting below.

Canadian News
News
Quebec
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected