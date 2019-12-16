Quebec father of six dies in car accident

A loving father of six had died tragically in a car accident. His death was announced Sunday morning. He leaves behind his children and a spouse of 22 years.

Dave Masse, 41, was driving with his wife to Rimouski to spend the night downtown. The couple were driving on Route 232 under icy road conditions when the car swerved into another vehicle in the oncoming lane.

Paramedics quickly took the two to the emergency room of a Rimouski hospital according to TVA Nouvelles. Masse’s spouse, Josee Morin was transferred to a hospital in Quebec due to fractures in her pelvis and one arm which required surgery although none of her injuries were fatal.

Firefighters removed the Christmas gifts from the damaged vehicle’s trunk which were for their children aged 4 to 13. Some of the gifts had been destroyed in the accident, the firefighters, however, vowed that they were going to take care of replacing any damaged gifts for the children.

Friends and family all speak highly of Masse, admiring him as a model father and loving spouse. His community, Sainte-Blandine, located just outside of Rimouski, has gathered together to raise funds to help Josee and her children.

A friend of the family has created a GoFundMe page called, “Let’s help Josee and her six children.” It has already brought in over $16,000.