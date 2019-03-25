Opinion

Quebec is about to become a dangerous province for men

More convictions do not equal justice and until Quebec figures that out it may well become the most dangerous province in Canada for men.
More convictions do not equal justice and until Quebec figures that out it may well become the most dangerous province in Canada for men.
Diana Davison Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The Quebec government has decided to establish a committee of “experts” to discuss the possibility of creating a special tribunal for allegations or sexual or domestic violence. Minister of Justice Sonia LeBel cited a lack of confidence in the legal system as the justification for this committee but says that reversing the burden of proof for the accused is not on the table.

LeBel’s office has not replied to The Post Millennial’s request to discover the names of the 13 people selected to sit on the committee, though actress Patricia Tulasne has announced herself as one of the members of the panel. Tulasne hardly qualifies as an expert.

Spearheading a class action lawsuit against Gilbert Rozon, founder of the Just For Laughs festival, Tulasne’s criminal complaint was declined by prosecutors last December. She denounced the criminal justice system, saying “the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt is almost impossible!”

Other committee members are variously reported to be a former judge, a law professor, a social worker, and front line victim support workers. Thus far, LeBel’s recurring use of the word “victim” does not bode well for maintaining a presumption of innocence.

The choice to take a new approach to sexual assault trials is curiously timed. New federal changes were just passed by the Senate in December 2018 that, among other things, now grant complainants standing in applications to admit any evidence of a sexual nature. Nova Scotia courts have since ruled that the complainants are entitled to free legal representation in those hearings.

Bill C-51, which included dramatic and dangerous changes to rules of evidence in sexual assault trials, has barely had time to stretch its legs and yet Quebec is taking dramatic steps to go even further over the precipice toward unfair hearings. One type of person notably missing from LeBel’s committee so far is an expert on wrongful convictions.

The question of who qualifies as an “expert” has yet to be answered though, presumably, the members of the committee will be compensated for their time with government funding. It is possible that, like Patricia Tulasne, these experts are mostly advocates for “victims” and a year will be spent debating how to get more convictions at the expense of fair trials.

Parti Québécois politician Véronique Hivon has been pushing for these special tribunals claiming the #MeToo movement has shown that “victims” are more comfortable going to the media instead of making a formal report. Neither Hivon nor LeBel have shown concern about whether or not allegations made through the media are engaged in to avoid a proper investigation.

The high standard of proof in criminal court is designed to respect the fact that the accused is facing a loss of liberty and the possibility of lengthy incarceration, but in the #MeToo era a mere accusation is enough to destroy a person’s life forever. Allegations in the media have ended the careers of many men practically overnight. Any attempt to deny the accusation is met with further condemnation. The accused often become the walking dead, forced to live in the shadows and banned from all social interactions.

Yet no politicians in Quebec have mentioned concerns about the risk of an accused committing suicide. There is no discussion about the fact that not all complainants are actually “victims” and it is unlikely there will be any contemplation about how to compensate someone who is falsely accused.

One thing I do expect is that the committee of “experts” will resolve that more “experts” should be hired to testify in court in order to bolster the credibility of complainants. Until there is more transparency this whole committee just looks like a government funded way to get more government funding for sexual assault activists and “justice” is the farthest thing from their minds.

More convictions do not equal justice and until Quebec figures that out it may well become the most dangerous province in Canada for men.

Opinion
Quebec
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature