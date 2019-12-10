Quebec man faces 36 counts sexual assault of children, luring, and pimping

A Quebec man faces more than three dozen charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christian-Amisi Amuli should appear in court in Quebec City this Tuesday to face 36 charges of sexual assault of children, online luring, and pimping.

According to Quebec City police, Christian-Amisi Amuli came under investigation last April after seven women who were minors at the time of the alleged incidents filed complaints with authorities.

As a result, Quebec City Police, alongside the Sûreté du Québec’s major crimes division, arrested the suspect.

If you have information regarding Christian-Amisi Amuli, it can be sent to the SPVQ by calling 911 for immediate intervention.

The case number is QUE190424-057.