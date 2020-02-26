Quebec premier says Indigenous blockaders armed with AK-47s, slowing down their removal

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has suggested a court injunction to remove protestors off of railways may not be enforced yet because of the fear that some of the protestors may be heavily armed with AK-47 assault rifles.

“The SQ is working on a plan to dismantle the barricades,” said Legault. but the delay is due to the potential of armed resistance in the self-policed first-nations territory of Kahnawake.

“They are speaking with the Peacekeepers, but obviously with people who are armed, it’s delicate.”

Yesterday’s Quebec Superior court injunction to end all Railway blockades in the province has yet to be implemented.

According to the CBC, the Kahnawake local police force known as the “Peacekeepers” say they have yet to receive an official injunction but even if they do, they are unlikely to enforce one.

In response to Premier Legault’s comments about weapons in the territory, peacekeepers communications officer, Const. Kyle Zachary noted “To say that we all have AK-47s, not only is that untrue, it’s dangerous, and it’s irresponsible to say that” [ … ] “we’re trying to have the situation come to an end peacefully, and that kind of statement is counter to that.”

Zachary believes that the premier’s mention of assault weapons as the cause of delayed action is “only going to exacerbate the situation. There are firearms on the territory, but there’s no more than what are in Chateauguay or in Montreal. We have responsible gun owners just as anywhere else.”

For his part, Mr. Legault says that the government is communicating with the first nations communities and treading cautiously on next actions.

