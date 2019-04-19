Quebec University de-platforms Harvard professor for his conservative views

De-platforming may be spreading to a Canadian campus near you.

According to an opinion piece published by Harvard professor

Harvey Mansfield in the Wall Street Journal, Concordia’s Liberal Arts College revoked an offer for him to address their students after an alumni voiced their opposition to his conservative views.

Professor Mansfield describes in his op-ed how he came to believe these allegations, as there was no mention of his views in his letter from Principal.

Mark Russell:

What had taken place, I learned but not from him, was a faculty meeting prompted by a letter from 12 alumni that demanded a reversal of the committee’s invitation because my “scholarly and public corpus … heavily traffics in damaging and discredited philosophies of gender and culture.” Promoting “the primacy of masculinity,” apparently a reference to my book “Manliness,” attracted their ire. Though I was to speak on great books, not gender, this “trafficking”—as if in harmful drugs—disqualified me without any need to specify further. Such sloppy, inaccurate accusation was enough to move a covey of professors to flutter in alarm.

Mansfield’s book “Manliness” seeks to trace the philosophical development of the “gender neutral” view in society, including the political implications of this view on its understanding of masculinity.

Concordia, has a well-known reputation for having a left-wing student population.

