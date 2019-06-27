Quebec woman in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs

According to Global News, A 60-year-old Quebec woman was seriously injured by two dogs in Saint-Cesaire, QC.

The Sûreté du Québec arrived to aid the woman on Wednesday following reports from a passerby in the area.

Police arrived to find two dogs loose, unleashed and without an owner present. The owner was eventually questioned by investigators.

Both dogs were seized by the SPA des Cantons, and are reportedly “under surveillance and in isolation,” according to the Surete du Quebec’s Marie-Pier Lorrain.

The woman remains in hospital, where she’s listed as being in critical condition.

The woman is reportedly not a resident of the area, and it appears as though she was only in the area for a garage sale on a residential lot, according to the Lorrain.

The situation is currently being investigated by the SQ.

The breeds of the dogs have not been made public.